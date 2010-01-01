Unwind and destress with our massage therapy
Let our skilled therapists soothe your muscles and calm your mind with our custom massages.
Let our skilled therapists soothe your muscles and calm your mind with our custom massages.
At Lavender Thai Spa, we started with a vision to provide a space where people could come to relax, rejuvenate and find inner peace. We believe that massage therapy is a powerful tool for healing and that everyone deserves access to it. That's why we offer affordable pricing without compromising on quality.
We specialize in Swedish, deep tissue and Thai Massage. We also offer Thai Herbal and hot stone massage to provide a truly relaxing experience. Our massages are customized to meet the individual needs of our clients, ensuring that they leave feeling refreshed and revitalized.
Our therapists are licenced and certified professionals who are passionate about helping people. They are committed to providing the best possible care to our clients and are dedicated to continuing education to stay up-to-date with the latest techniques and practises.
1 Hour Body Scrub: £70
1 Hour Thai Herb: £65
Our massage therapists specialize in a variety of techniques to help you achieve ultimate relaxation and relief from muscle pain and tension. Choose from Swedish, Thai, and more.
30 minutes: £35
45 Minutes: £45
1 Hour : £55
1 Hour 30 Minutes : £85
2 Hours : £100
Relax within our spa facilities , you can also combine these with our
available massage options.
1 Hour Massage & Steam : £75
1 Hour Steam or Sauna : £30
Half Leg: £19
3/4 Leg : £22
Full Leg : £26
Underarm: £11
Half Arm: £16
Full Arm: £19
Bikini: £12
Brazilian: £18
Hollywood : £18
Eyebrow: £7
Lip : £6
Chin: £6
Face: £12
Shoulder: £12
Back : From £23
Chest: From £24
Eyebrow: £8
Lip: £6
Eyebrow: £8
Eyelash: £15
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours, you can also call us on 020 7738 1412 / 0207 228 6077
91 lavender hill, SW11 5QL, London, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
Open today
10:30 – 22:00